BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mass murder with the COVID injections and planned mass murder with Gene Drive irrefutably proven IMIPORTANT! SPREAD! 2023
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
2538 views • 05/13/2023

Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agendahttp://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html

Nazi human experimentation - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation

David Spangler quote

https://quotesecret.com/quotes/david-spangler-lucifer-quote

Spangler quote source:

Viganò: Considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order - LifeSite

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/vigano-considerations-on-the-great-reset-and-the-new-world-order/

TOP 25 QUOTES BY DAVID SPANGLER | A-Z Quotes

https://www.azquotes.com/author/22648-David_Spangler

Claim: David Spangler recommended Luciferic initiation.

https://firstfactcheck.substack.com/p/claim-david-spangler-recommended

Bill Cooper - The Luciferian Initiation - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2kHKApIxnw

“Jullie hebben NIETS GELEERD van jullie fouten tijdens corona!” - Van Houwelingen (FVD) - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFpt-i7jY7k

“No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a LUCIFERIAN Initiation.” – David Spangler Director of Planetary Initiative United Nations : quotes

https://www.reddit.com/r/quotes/comments/43y48a/no_one_will_enter_the_new_world_order_unless_he/

The United Nations Luciferian Connection -

https://jimdukeperspective.com/united-nations-luciferian-connection/

MALA FIDE | English meaning - Cambridge Dictionary

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/mala-fide

☣️ Biohazard Sign Emoji

https://emojipedia.org/biohazard/

Search Results for “bill gates” – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/?s=bill+gates

COVID Vaccine roll-out caused 338x increase in AIDS-associated Diseases & Cancers in 2021 says CDC – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/05/11/cancer-aids-covid-vaccine-usa/

Covid injections are ineffective and don’t block transmission, says Bill Gates AFTER selling his shares in BioNTech for a massive profit – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/02/11/gates-after-selling-vaccine-shares-for-massive-profit/

Gene drive - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

http://web.archive.org/web/20160121141003/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive

Gene drive - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

http://web.archive.org/web/20150810053548/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive

Vayikra - Leviticus - Chapter 19 (Parshah Kedoshim) - Tanakh Online - Torah - Bible

https://www.chabad.org/library/bible_cdo/aid/9920

[Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

Keywords
healthvaccinegenocideministerunited nationswholuciferianmark of the beastdepopulationeumicrosoftbill gates666mass murdertattoopatentzombie apocalypsegene drivecovid-19mrnaquantum dotcrispr casmicroneedle patchspangler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy