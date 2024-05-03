Mike Benz · Social Media pressured by Biden Admin to censor users

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Benz · Going over some 300 pages of these subpoena'd emails from GOP Judiciary Committee & Jim Jordan's investigation in more detail. How Facebook bled out its own user base just to not anger the Biden government.
@MikeBenzCyber