Dr. Ben Carson

The Left’s Cringing Worship Of Kamala Harris
* The media have launched a full-press propaganda campaign to try to make Kamala Harris likable.
* Will it work?
* How was s/he transformed from an embarrassing incompetent to the coolest, most inspirational leader in the world in a single day?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 July 2024
