Israel-Gaza War update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Clips included:
- Palestinian troops are pouring into Israeli held territory
- Palestinian drones destroying Israeli Merkava tanks
- Israeli retalitory strikes against Palestinian targets
Source @🇦🇺#AussieCossack🇷🇺