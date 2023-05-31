ML 053023 I'm an American Patriot.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I speak out because I speak out. I love my country and am a Patriot. I am also a florist, musician and entrepreneur.
It is DANGEROUS for conservatives to speak out. How crazy is that?
We are required to watch transvestites, like Michelle Obama, influence our children inappropriately, and just look the other way.
I WILL NOT LOOK THE OTHER WAY, no matter the cost. I know that I am on the FBI watch list. ALL conservatives take chances because we love our country? Does this make sense? NOT AT ALL.
Stand up to evil and it will flee. Protect the children. GOD SEES ALL.