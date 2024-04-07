BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
2
296 views • 04/07/2024

Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


What Is MMS? (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits!) - http://bitly.ws/PKnV

WARNING NEVER INGEST MMS AND ACTIVATORS THAT COME IN PLASTIC CONTAINERS! - https://bitly.ws/3giLN


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?


One question I keep getting asked regarding ingesting MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is, "Will it kill good/beneficial gut bacteria or not?".


So, to answer this question thoroughly, I have created this video: "Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria?" and what I share with you in this video is based upon Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker's findings on this specific subject regarding MMS.


If you want to find out if MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) will destroy gut bacteria you ideally want in your body, watch this video: "Does MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) DESTROY Good Gut Bacteria? " from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno


Keywords
mmsmiracle mineral solutionmaster mineral solutionmms gut bacteriadoes mms miracle mineral solution destroy good gut bacteriamms good gut bacteriamms beneficial bacteriadoes mms kill beneficial bacteriadoes mms kill beneficial gut bacteriadoes mms kill beneficial gut floradoes mms disrupt the gut flora
