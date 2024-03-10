The Ancient Castle of Barquq (1387) which was Partially Destroyed by the Israeli occupation forces in Khan Yunis city - on March 9, 2024

In 1387, Prince Younis bin Abdullah Al-Dawadar, by order of the Mamluk Sultan Barquq, built the Barquq castle in Khan Younis in the southern #Gaza Strip. It served as a central hub on the route between Damascus and Cairo, offering a place for rest and resupply between the two largest cities in the Burji Mamluk state at the time.

The city of Khan Younis was named after Prince Younis, and the castle has stood for 637 years, guarding the city's residents and defending them from invaders.

In modern times, the area of the castle has become a gathering place for the people of Gaza, particularly during the blessed month of Ramadan.

In 2024, the US-backed IOF has largely damaged the ancient castle, as they continue to destroy cultural and heritage sites as part of their genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip. In December, the IOF bombed the Great Omari Mosque, the oldest mosque in Gaza, which stood for 1,500 years, as well as the archive of the Gaza Municipality, destroying thousands of documents.

Despite the significant damage to Barquq Castle and the Great Mosque next to it, the castle still stands tall to defend against invaders.

The construction of the castle was completed in the year 789 AH — 1387 AD. It was built in the form of a complete government complex. It is a sturdy fort with high walls. It contains a mosque and a well. An guesthouse was built to receive travelers, and a stable for horses. On the walls of the castle there are four watchtowers and protection towers. A garrison of knights resided in the castle, and until recently, until 1956 AD, most of the castle’s internal buildings were present, but they gradually disappeared, and one of the gates, the minaret, and parts of the castle wall remained a witness to the greatness of this important historical monument.

In conclusion, it can be said that as a result of the continued Zionist aggression against Gaza, it is difficult, or even impossible, to estimate the extent of the destruction that occurred to the Palestinian heritage, especially its architectural heritage.

Mustafa Al Naddaf is dean of the Faculty of Archaeology and Anthropology at the Yarmouk University

