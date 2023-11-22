A Wonderful Israeli Holiday Song - The Friendship Song of 2023 - Not About Genocide Huh?

Yeah, post something about the genocide in Gaza and the alleged conservatives immediately label you as a Jihadist who supports Hamas. Of course, they never take the time to examine what you post. They simply operate off assumption.



This video was hosted by Israeli State TV on the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. Suddenly however, it was deleted all over. Found this copy and made a copy of it to post on Brighteon while it was still available because I know it won't be censored here.



If you haven't seen it, give it a watch. if this isn't confirmation of the Israeli intent to commit genocide of Gaza, I don't know what is which is why they probably wiped it as quickly as they could from the net, once they realized their mistake.



