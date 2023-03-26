BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Billy Graham's Final Message to the World (Short Version)
The RED Zone
The RED Zone
70 views • 03/26/2023

"Our country is in great need of a spiritual awakening!

There have been times that I've wept as I've gone from city to city and I've seen how far people have wandered from God. Of all the things I've seen and heard, there's only one message that can change peoples' lives and hearts.

I want to tell people about the meaning of the cross - not the cross that hangs on a wall or around someone's neck - but the real cross of Christ. It's scarred and bloodstained... a real rugged cross.

I know that many will react to this message, but it is the truth.

With all my heart, I want to leave you with the truth: That He loves you; willing to forgive you of all your sins."

- Reverend Billy Graham

For more information about Billy Graham's life and ministry, visit: the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association website:

https://billygraham.org/SOURCE=BY000DNMB&msclkid=5602c76978e21c21c3d1a349404e521c

                                                                        - The RED Zone


