James Perloff - Are we creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution?

From the source video: This 38-minute video discusses whether we are creations of God or the product of Darwinian evolution. The video first addresses the challenge Darwin’s theory has long made to faith, and then many scientific fallacies in the theory itself.





For those who know someone whose faith has been hampered or even shattered by the theory, the points in this video may help them think again.





