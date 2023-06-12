More than 60,000 evacuated from Russian towns under Ukrainian shelling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
June 12, 2023
More than 60,000 people are currently being evacuated to centers across Belgorod Region amid shelling by Ukraine. RT’s Chay Bowes headed to one of the refugee shelters.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2togxc-more-than-60000-evacuated-from-russian-towns-under-ukrainian-shelling.html