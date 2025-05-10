Israel and the Promised Land

Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, 2023 and the majority of people were aghast at the gruesome atrocities. And rightly so. But what happened next was strange as Christian Zionists turned into cheerleaders for Israel. Not even God has taken that stance.

Moses recorded a conditional promise in Deuteronomy that was predicated upon obedience and included a guarantee of eviction if they embraced idolatry. A walk down memory lane reveals how sorely the Israelites tested the Lord. God did not bring the Jews back in 1948. They brought themselves back! It was a mixture of Kabbalists, atheists, and Messiah-deniers that founded the State of Israel.

Yet Christian Zionists would have you unflinchingly support people that spit on Jesus. The church has been blinded by a lie. Ezekiel’s prophecy says that Jesus will resurrect King David, cleanse the tribes of Israel, and these men and women will live in holiness. Don’t be fooled by Satan’s counterfeit!

RLJ-1940 -- DECEMBER 3, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



