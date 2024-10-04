Lindsey Graham has some important thoughts about hurricane Helene victims - he'd rather help his friends in Israel

Lindsey "until the last Ukranian" Graham has some important thoughts about hurricane Helene victims.

The deadliest hurricane since Katrina (2005) has hit the United States.

Hundreds of people are missing. 780,000 people in the trail of destruction are still without power.

And instead of advocating for his constituents South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is worried about a conflict thousands of miles and a world away American shores.

Americans of all backgrounds, dispositions, and income are struggle to recover from a hurricane which carried away homes and has left people stranded on mountain sides.

Yet the American political class displays nothing but the utmost contempt for its own populace.

And adding this from Elon Musk:

Elon Musk comments on US government debt:

"America is headed for bankruptcy"

US national debt increases by $204 billion in a day.

From the AIPAC Tracker website, Lindsay Grayham has received over $1 Million, from Israel:

South Carolina (R)

Lobby Total: $1,000,580*

Next Election: 2026





