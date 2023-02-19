© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There's a bill in the Idaho state legislature that is almost exactly what we need more of in America today. If enacted into law, it would make the administering of any mRNA vaccines illegal. The only thing I don't like about the bill is that it makes the act a misdemeanor when I believe it should be a felony.
I talked about it for tomorrow's episode of The JD Rucker Show. https://americafirstreport.com/this-is-what-we-need-idaho-legislators-push-to-make-administering-all-mrna-vaccines-illegal