The End of the "Golden Age" of Dating Abroad...

Gents, if you’re imagining that one day you might settle down with or marry a beautiful foreign woman, understand that the curtain is being drawn on the opportunity to geo-arbitrage your sexual market value as a Western man in a poorer country.

Here I share two instructional dating abroad stories and break down why the opportunity is sunsetting for an “average Joe” like you to fly into Colombia, Eastern Europe, or South East Asia meet a feminine, family-minded young lady and start a family. As globalism is making everywhere like everywhere else, the opportunity is sunsetting to date, seduce, and marry exotic women.





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dating-Abroad





My book for men 🔖 Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender—How to meet a nice girl instead—from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

💲 PLEASE ORDER it here (audiobook included)

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender

Download ⏬ 4 sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Dick-Blender-SAMPLE





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858





Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership





Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.