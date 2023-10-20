House GOP probes colleges’ tax-free status over anti-Israel protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., shares how the House Ways & Means Committee is looking into colleges' tax-free status after anti-Israel rallies were held on campus on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html