House GOP probes colleges’ tax-free status over anti-Israel protests

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., shares how the House Ways & Means Committee is looking into colleges' tax-free status after anti-Israel rallies were held on campus on 'The Evening Edit.' #foxbusiness #theeveningedit







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



