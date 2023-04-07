Stew Peters SUED By PERVERTED Mayor Who LOVES Kids At DRAG SHOWS

Stew Peters Show





Apr 6, 2023





Now more than ever, Christians are being attacked by the woke mafia! The pedophiles behind the LGBT insanity want to shut Stew down, and he’s fighting back! Help support Stew’s legal fund against the drag show degenerates here: https://GiveSendGo.com/DefendStew

Attorney Tim LaSota is here to discuss the lawsuit filed against Stew Peters by a perverted mayor in Arizona who held a family friendly drag show at taxpayer expense.

If you tolerate drag shows that welcome and encourage children to attend then you are tolerating pedophilia.

We must be able to speak freely in this country without the worry of being sued.

The LGBT mafia are taking huge losses as states across the country pass laws that denounce and make illegal their depravity.

There is never a good reason to expose children to drag queens because it’s child abuse.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

