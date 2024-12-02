Biden backs down from sending nukes to Ukraine. Kash Patel is the real reason for Hunter's pardon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden administration backs down from sending nukes to Ukraine | Biden pardons Hunter after saying he would not | globalists trigger uprisings in Syria and Georgia in attempt to topple pro-Russian governments | UK votes to legalize assisted suicide | Meta Platforms building undersea cables for web dominance | MSM buries study showing DEI policies make people hostile | Canada to increase border security after Trump visit | Putin compares Oreshnik missiles to meteorites | EU Federation of Journalists leaves X calling it "machine of disinformation" | Trump likely to appoint pro-cryto SEC chair | will Trump pardon J6ers? | Ukraine to draft 18 year olds amid mass desertions