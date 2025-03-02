© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Candace Owens says the Epstein and JFK files will never be revealed because the powerful figures involved still control America.
She argues that any time Israel is implicated in something, the truth is buried.
She is correct on this...
Source @Real World News
