"Netanyahu Got All the Warnings" - According to Former Head of Israeli Military Intelligence
2Corinthians211
2Corinthians211
121 views • 10/30/2023

MIRRORED FROM:  Valuetainment on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIEI2eEHPg&list=TLPQMjcxMDIwMjPSwNi2oOwu1A&index=3 

Patrick Bet-David and Ana Kasparian discuss the Israel vs Palestine war and who is really at fault for the conflict. Ana and Adam get into a heated argument.

