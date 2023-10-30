"Netanyahu Got All the Warnings" - According to Former Head of Israeli Military Intelligence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED FROM: Valuetainment on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHIEI2eEHPg&list=TLPQMjcxMDIwMjPSwNi2oOwu1A&index=3
Patrick Bet-David and Ana Kasparian discuss the Israel vs Palestine war and who is really at fault for the conflict. Ana and Adam get into a heated argument.
▶ PBD Podcast | Episode 320 Connect With Experts On Minnect: https://bit.ly/3M0c2an Want to get clear on your next 5 business moves? https://bit.ly/3PWkUyW
Get Expert Business Advice With Bet-David Consulting: https://bit.ly/3RTBxOn
Download the podcasts on all your favorite platforms https://bit.ly/3sFAW4N
Visit our website: http://vt.com/
Text: PODCAST to 310.340.1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!
Patrick Bet-David is the founder and CEO of Valuetainment Media. He is the author of the #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller Your Next Five Moves