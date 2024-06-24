Houthi Red Sea sky celebrates "Eid al-Ghadir" with Fireworks Launched from the Seized "Galaxy Leader" Ship

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch: The Red Sea sky celebrates "Eid al-Ghadir" (a Shite holiday) with fireworks launched from the "Galaxy Leader" Ship.
On November 19, 2023, Galaxy Leader was in ballast on a journey from Körfez, Turkey to Pipavav, India, when it was hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea near the Yemeni port city of Hodeida. Partially owned by Ray Shipping, partly owned by Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar.