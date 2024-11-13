Godless Modernism has taken over the world: Candace Owens' husband

George Farmer, the husband of Candace Owens, gave a talk at LifeSite’s Rome Life Forum in Kansas City last month discussing the dangers of modernism and the subtle ways this new, godless religion has infiltrated our society and taken over the minds of many Catholics.





"I recognized, my child, the evils that were to fall upon the world. Search for the knowledge I have left to you. I, too, was enlightened by the Holy Spirit. Read well the legacy of truth that I left to you. Modernism must be erased from your world!" - St. Pius X, September 7, 1974

"Strength in the Holy See! Man wearing the robe of the cleric must be excommunicated so that he may not contaminate the world with errors of modernism. You shall not remain with a soul when there are millions and thousands of souls to be saved.

"Discipline, rigid discipline must be restored. The founding Fathers gave you the example and the knowledge, but you want change. The Father expects no change. Truth is truth. It is only satan who wishes to destroy the truth in change." - St. Pius X, March 18, 1974

THERE IS A WAR GOING ON WITHIN THE CATHOLIC CHURCH,BETWEEN THE MODERNISTS AND THE TRADITIONALISTS....BETWEEN THE MODERN MASS, AND THE TRADITIONAL LATIN MASS.







