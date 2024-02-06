The Upbeat Jobs Report Is Propaganda. Here’s the Dire Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to the Biden administration, the economy is growing by leaps and bounds and any grumbling about it is election-year MAGA propaganda. The latest BLS jobs report supports the White House narrative. But the truth is the opposite of what the government-sponsored report indicates. We look at a far more accurate gauge to assess the true nature of the economy, the ADP report.
Other stories in this episode:
@ 11:55 | TNA’s Rebecca Terrell interviewed a charter bus driver who transported a bus full of migrants from Texas to Denver. Terrell discuss what she learned;
@ 22:45 | A coalition of groups and individuals are suing to stop water fluoridation everywhere in the United States. Among the groups’ concerns is that fluoride has toxic effects on young developing brains;
@ 34:10 | John Birch Society Field Resource Creator Evan Mulch discusses the latest attack on The John Birch Society by a propagandist posing as a historian.