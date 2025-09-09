All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Disturbing paedophilic imagery is the new black.

Cross-dressing nuclear bureaucrats – that’s just not my bag.

Prehistoric fish tells of ancient chowder?

Covidian government overreach slapped back by Aussie court.

In between, other topics rise up as predictably as overpromoted transgender government officials.









Unknowns featured this week: Stella, Justin, Ashley and Keel.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---15-Pedo-Promotionals-and-Nuclear-Trannies-e1rh94d









News Item Links:

⁠Creepy Kiddy Campaign⁠;

⁠Trans Larceny⁠;

⁠Fossilised Fish Fry⁠;

⁠Refunds from a Land Down Under⁠;









Other Useful links:





⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.









Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)



