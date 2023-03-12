BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Working with RA Energy
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 03/12/2023

Working with RA Energy Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho


#ai

#RA

#ageofdiscovery


Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com


Doctrine of Discovery REVOKED: https://youtu.be/tJoSBUbDtTw

Hurricane Proclamation 2023 Blockchain Link:

https://bico.media/f326a845686d641bebdef9cd3e6d6ecf58fe35da370183ffa781c5475038370f


Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks


Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ


Ai - Age of Discovery and Ancient Egypt Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoN3LlGFbDx8npl-p_o9nfkv


Ra - Explore Deities of Ancient Egypt


Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

https://egyptianmuseum.org › deities-ra

Ra. Ra was the king of the deities and the father of all creation. He was the patron of the sun, heaven, kingship, power, and light.

People also ask

What does Neter mean in Egyptian?

Who is Egyptian goddess Ra?

What does Ra mean in Egyptian?

What does Netjer mean?

Feedback


Eye of Ra - Wikipedia


Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Eye_of_Ra

The Eye of Ra or Eye of Re is a being in ancient Egyptian mythology that functions as a feminine counterpart to the sun god Ra and a violent force that ...

‎Origins · ‎Roles · ‎Manifestations · ‎Worship


Amazon.com: Metu Neter, Vol. 1: The Great Oracle of Tehuti ...


Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com › Metu-Neter-Vol-Spiritual-...

Amazon.com: Metu Neter, Vol. 1: The Great Oracle of Tehuti and the Egyptian System of Spiritual Cultivation: 9781877662034: Ra Un Nefer Amen: Books.

Publication date: July 1, 1990

Publisher: Khamit Media Trans Visions Inc

 Rating: 4.8 · ‎562 reviews · ‎$130.00 · ‎30-day returns


Ra Un Nefer Amen :Metu Neter:Vol 1 (audiobk)pt 1 - YouTube


YouTube

https://www.youtube.com › watch


51:49

Ra Un Nefer Amen :Metu Neter:Vol 1 (audiobk)pt 1 ... 140K views 5 years ago Metu Neter ... Neters of Egypt 1 Introducing Cosmic Laws.

YouTube · examinfo · Jul 15, 2017


10 key moments

 in this video


Ra, The Creator God of Ancient Egypt - ARCE


American Research Center in Egypt

https://arce.org › Resources

Given this story, the Sun God Ra has always been the greatest god in Egypt. In the Old Kingdom (2800 BCE), when Egypt established its institutions and expressed ...

Missing: Neter ‎| Must include: Neter


Metu Neter, Vol. 1: The Great Oracle Of ... - Alkebu-Lan Images


Alkebu-Lan Images

https://www.alkebulanimages.com › shop › books › m...

Unprecedented insight into the Deities of Egypt is revealed by the unique correspondences made between them ... Metu Neter, Vol. ... by Ra Un Nefer Amen.

$35.00


Metu Neter, Vol. 1: The Great Oracle of Tehuti ... - Goodreads


Goodreads

https://www.goodreads.com › book › show

Metu Neter, Vol. 1: The Great Oracle of Tehuti and the Egyptian System of Spiritual Cultivation ... About the author. Profile Image for Ra Un Nefer Amen.

 Rating: 4.5 · ‎393 votes


NETER. THE EGYPTIAN WORD FOR GOD BY E. A. ... - JSTOR


JSTOR

https://www.jstor.org › stable

by EAW Budge · 1903 — 2 Religion of Ancient Egypt, p. 93. Page 5. neter. 485. We may note in ...


Ra - Ancient Egypt Wiki - Fandom


Fandom

https://ancientegypt.fandom.com › wiki › Ra

Ra (sometimes spelled Rê based on the attested Coptic name and reconstructed as *Rīʕu (ree-uh-uh) ) is the sun-god of Heliopolis in ancient Egypt.

Egyptian equivalent(s): Khepri, Atum, Horus, A...

Symbol(s): Sun disk


Category:Sa-Ra (hieroglyphs) - Wikimedia Commons


Wikimedia

https://commons.wikimedia.org › wiki › Category:Sa-...

Dec 13, 2022 — The hieroglyphic block: Hieroglyph egyptian-Sa-Ra.svg sȝ rˁ (G39-N5) —(en:Gardiner's Sign List) Duck and Sun: An Egyptian language ...

Keywords
raenergyegyptconsciousnessegyptianwavesricorohoageofdiscoveryplatformkkiphipataphysicsancientegypt
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy