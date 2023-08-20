© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For over 3 years we have been promised NESARA and GESARA and the benefits to humanity they would bring... strung along with lies and constant disappointments while people continued to suffer and die ... while the timing may not have been alterable ... the truth would have been more welcomed than the lies ... the people have lost faith and no longer trust anyone...