Nick Fuentes: "The biggest problem is that we have been dragged to war and Trump, the first thing he did is he said the war in Iraq was a mistake."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes sets the record straight: Why his support for Trump remains strong despite Trump's stance on Israel. "The biggest problem is that we have been dragged to war and Trump, the first thing he did is he said the war in Iraq was a mistake." Watch more http://Cozy.tv/Nick http://Rumble.com/NickJFuentes
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF