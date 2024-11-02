BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
David DuByne: They're Centralizing Food Production as We Enter New Cycle & Reset
Geopolitics & Empire
314 views • 7 months ago

David DuByne discusses the momentous civilizational changes that are happening on the planet and how we are entering a new historical cycle. The cost of living is reaching an untenable point as food production is intentionally being sabotaged to get us on a centralized system. As the middle class is wiped out many will be forced to migrate from rural and suburban areas to urban smart cities. He comments on the climate shifts and how perhaps there is missing history that would explain our cycles and why we're ending up in feudalism again. He gives his thoughts on the specter of war, BRICS, strategic relocation, geoengineering, and more!


About David DuByne

David DuByne's ADAPT 2030 Channel and Civilization Cycle Podcast discuss timelines for what you can expect from now through 2030 as society resets so you can keep your families safe.


