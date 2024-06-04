Pakistan's Imran Khan Acquitted of Leaking State Secrets - but still in prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A high court in Pakistan overturned jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's conviction on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer and his party said on Monday (June 3), but Khan will remain in prison for now due to a conviction in another case.
Read more from this source: https://str.sg/iEcm ,@TheStraitsTimes
and more here: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/3/islamabad-court-nullifies-imran-khan-conviction-in-state-secrets-leak