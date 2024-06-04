Pakistan's Imran Khan Acquitted of Leaking State Secrets - but still in prison

A high court in Pakistan overturned jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's conviction on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer and his party said on Monday (June 3), but Khan will remain in prison for now due to a conviction in another case.

Read more from this source: https://str.sg/iEcm ,@TheStraitsTimes

and more here: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/6/3/islamabad-court-nullifies-imran-khan-conviction-in-state-secrets-leak



