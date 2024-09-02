Regime security forces use chemicals and physical force to disperse peaceful protesters in the Zionist entity - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Regime security forces use chemicals and physical force to disperse peaceful protesters in the Zionist entity. The people were protesting in support of a ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages, a goal which the Netanyahu regime has done everything in it's power to avoid, with the help of their masters in Washington.
Even the Zionists have turned against the Netanyahu regime. Yet, the United States still remains steadfast in support of their favorite criminals.