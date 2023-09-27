Culture War | SATANIC Temple's ATTACK on Child Evangelism Fellowship’s After School GOOD NEWS CLUBS | After School Satan Clubs | Guest: Moises Esteves | Child Evangelism Fellowship

Moises Esteves joins Moms on a Mission today to discuss the blatant attack on Good News Clubs, functioning under Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF). He explains that he was born in Portugal and then moved to America and worked with CEF. He now serves as Executive Vice President of CEF. The ministry started in 1937 and now has 2500 Good News Clubs in public schools. The goal is to reach children for Christ wherever they are, especially the ones who are unchurched. Since 2001, they have actually been allowed to host their clubs in the public schools. He continues sharing how the Satan clubs are trying to shut them down. Their strategy is to get kicked out and then use the 2001 Supreme Court ruling to get The Good News Clubs kicked out, also. Moises quotes George Barna who said that whatever a child believes by age 13, is in most cases what he will die believing. He concludes that if you don’t evangelize kids when they are young, their heart becomes hardened and they become much harder to reach later in life. He encourages us to help start Good News Clubs in the public schools in our own cities.







Affiliates:

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first

order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.cefonline.com





https://www.cefonline.com/articles/school-satan-club-challenges-cef-good-news-club/





https://nypost.com/2022/12/09/after-school-satan-club-at-virginia-school-divides-parents/





https://youtu.be/fo438V_nzj4 - Bully to Buddy





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3iqdcRufTU - DeShawn





https://youtu.be/KlmfTnHIrg0 - Strunk Family





https://youtu.be/6Rt-Ov6f3lo - Brianna’s Family





Ephesians 6:12

Hebrew 4:12

Psalm 78:4-7

Matthew 19:14





www.momsonamission.net



