X22 REPORT Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - August 13, 2023
Ep. 3138b - Change Of Batter Coming, Planned & Coordinated, It’s All Happening Behind The Scenes
The patriots are in control and they are showing the people the the infiltration. This is the world they never saw because it was hidden from them. But now they are seeing it and they are rejecting it. The patriots have produced the evidence against [JB] and now [JB] is liability, they are now prepared to have a change of batter. Trump is the the CIC
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
💻Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!