© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Comer calls for Congress to hold the FBI’s budget hostage until they turn over the documents they requested, which includes the FD-1023 form & also the classified documents Biden had in his possession.
Comer is also trying to get a phone call with Director Wray.
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13218