NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blndfold - 03/29/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This shooter in Tennessee was a trans woman thinking she was a man. The trouble comes in when the left and the media go after those of us who call them as they really are. This one is a woman, not a man. PERIOD! We have to stop coddling to these disturbed people and get them help, and stop cowtowing to their fantasies.