"We live in a fake world."

"Social media is fake. AI is fake. Movies are fake. Music is fake. Politicians are fake. The news is fake. Food is fake. History is fake."
"And as we move into this world that becomes more and more fake and artificial and phony, the most valuable commodity that any human being can have is being f***ing real, and being authentic and genuine, and having f***ing soul."
"Don't let the world make you fake."
Source https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHSHffztgaU
Christ is KING!