Trump Justice Incoming - Illegal Immigration Mass Deportation

Can America Be Made Pro-Gun? It's Worth a Try





Compared to most of the world, the United States is easily the most pro-gun country. There's not a nation that seems to really compare to us. There's a reason journalists fly to other countries with relatively high levels of gun ownership to try and sell the American people that we could do the exact same things.





https://bearingarms.com/tomknighton/2024/11/08/can-america-be-made-pro-gun-its-worth-a-try-n1226836









Trump vows retribution at Waco rally: “I am your warrior, I am your justice”





Former president focuses his ire on political enemies and says he will have the back of supporters who have been wronged or betrayed.





Flanked by supporters waving “witch hunt” signs, former President Donald Trump turned in a signature incendiary performance Saturday in Waco, using his first 2024 campaign rally to frame himself as a victim of politicized legal investigations and vowing to be the MAGA movement’s “retribution.”





"I am your warrior, I am your justice,” Trump said in a nearly 90-minute speech, most of it focused on perceived political enemies and slights. “For those who have been wronged and betrayed … I am your retribution."





https://www.texastribune.org/2023/03/25/donald-trump-waco-rally-retribution-justice/









Now Is Not the Time for Revenge – Now Is the Time for Justified Retribution





The tsunami of the November 5, 2024 national elections brought “joy” and “good vibes” to our nation!





There is hope that our Republic will be brought back from the cusp of its erasure.





There is hope that justice will be meted out, individual rights will be restored, and the injustice that has sought to intimidate and ruin citizens will be challenged and corrected by the very Rule of Law that was suborned.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/kachelman-now-is-not-time-revenge-now-is/









After Trump’s Victory, There Can Be No Unity Without A Reckoning





We can’t just say ‘Oh well we’re all Americans in the end’ and pretend that everything is okay. Everything is not okay.





Back in July after the first Trump assassination attempt, I wrote that there can be no national unity, no burying the hatchet or cooling the rhetoric with people who have been encouraging political violence and pushing assassination prep for years. You can’t smack someone in the face with a hammer and then insist everyone calm down.





https://thefederalist.com/2024/11/07/after-trumps-victory-there-can-be-no-unity-without-a-reckoning/









President Trump Demands The Resignation of Every Military Official Involved With Treasonous Afghanistan Withdrawal “By Noon”!





https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-demands-resignation-every-military-official-involved/









The Alien Enemies Act, last used in WWII internments, is part of Trump's immigration plan





The plan invokes the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 which has not been used in the United States since World War II and during the War of 1812 before then.





Former President Donald Trump continued his anti-immigration push, announcing on Friday a new plan called “Operation Aurora,” designed to remove undocumented immigrants by invoking a centuries-old act.





https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2024/10/14/alien-enemies-act-trump-operation-aurora/75675457007/