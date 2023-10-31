Nephilim, Ooparts, Reptilians & the Israel-Palestine Conflict – LA Marzulli - Human & Cattle Mutilations

Michael Salla





Oct 30, 2023





In his second interview on Exopolitics Today, LA Marzulli discusses his most recent film, On the Trail of the Nephilim: Out of Place Artifacts, which is based on fieldwork into out-of-place artifacts (ooparts) that he asserts are physical evidence of the Nephilim (aka ancient giants) on Earth. He discusses the Vatican’s Obelisk, Peruvian artifacts, Nephilim Lance, and other ooparts he investigated in his film.





Marzulli discusses with Dr. Michael Salla the possibility that the Nephilim are avatar bodies for ancient extraterrestrial visitors and that they are a factor in the modern-day Israel-Palestine conflict. Marzulli makes the case that some Nephilim are still active in the Gaza Strip, and the current conflict echoes biblical battles between ancient giants and Israelites. He also responds to questions about a third force involving Satanists (aka Draco Reptilian worshipers) that are manipulating the different parties in the Israel-Palestine conflict to manufacture loosh energy for their extraterrestrial overlords.





Marzulli also discusses another documentary he recently completed, Cattle Mutilations - The Calling Card of Darkness, and answers questions on how cattle mutilations relate to agreements reached between the Eisenhower administration and Gray extraterrestrials. Finally, Marzulli responds to reports of positive extraterrestrials and how that fits into his research into the Nephilim and Book of Enoch.





LA Marzulli’s Website is: https://lamarzulli.net





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZU0tCW4LU1c