Biden administration allowed 10-12 million illegal entries & 520,000 TRAFFICKED CHILDREN – US Senator

Biden administration allowed 10-12 million illegal entries and 520,000 TRAFFICKED CHILDREN – US Senator
‘We’ll help them go home’: US gov’t sets up ILLEGAL ALIEN REGISTRY
Illegal immigrants in the US aged 14 and older will be required to provide their personal information, such as fingerprints and home addresses, to a special registry, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.
Those who fail to register with the federal government could FACE FINES OF UP TO $5,000, IMPRISONMENT, OR BOTH, she warned.
“For decades, this law has been ignored – not anymore,” the DHS added, noting that this action enforces provisions of the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.
found @geopolitics_live