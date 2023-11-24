BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Trump Bloodline - Robert Sepehr, Nov 24, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
263 views • 12/03/2023

The Trump Bloodline

I'm sharing this video from, 'Robert Sepehr,' from  Nov 24, 2023.

While it is well known that Trump comes from a family of German and Scottish descent, very few know the true history of Europe and how it was peopled during the Holocene. Steeped in myth and folklore, the legendary past of Scythian and Germanic tribes that comprise what is now Scandinavia and other parts of the continent are being revealed thanks to advances in the field of genetics and DNA sequencing, despite resistance by mainstream academia and the media.

Celtic Origins

 • Celtic Origins - ROBERT SEPEHR

Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author

(books also available through other book outlets)

http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...

Magicians of the Temple

• Magicians of the Temple - ROBERT SEPEHR

Occult Bloodlines of Canaan

• Occult Bloodlines of Canaan - ROBERT ...

Thank you for the support!

http://buymeacoffee.com/robertsepehr

Robert Sepehr Links

https://linktr.ee/RobertSepehr

Support Robert Sepehr on Patreon:

 / atlanteangardens


