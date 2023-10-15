Jack Keane: I hope this is happening behind the scenes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOX News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane joins 'FOX & Friends Weekend' to discuss his take on the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html