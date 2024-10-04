BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News October 4, 2024 6AM GMT
164 views • 7 months ago

Oct 4, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Huge pillars of smoke rise over Beirut as Israeli Air Forces continue targeting Lebanon, with 37 killed and more than 150 injured in the past 24 hours. RT reports from the embattled region as the IDF pushes its ground operation in southern Lebanon further. Israeli politicians claim occupying the area is a necessary security measure. Yemeni Houthis release video of an attack on a British oil tanker flying the Panama flag in the Red Sea, as they demand an end to Western support for Israel.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
