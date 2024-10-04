RT News October 4, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 4, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Huge pillars of smoke rise over Beirut as Israeli Air Forces continue targeting Lebanon, with 37 killed and more than 150 injured in the past 24 hours. RT reports from the embattled region as the IDF pushes its ground operation in southern Lebanon further. Israeli politicians claim occupying the area is a necessary security measure. Yemeni Houthis release video of an attack on a British oil tanker flying the Panama flag in the Red Sea, as they demand an end to Western support for Israel.