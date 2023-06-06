BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Utah Bans Bible, Quebec's Fires, 30 Children Missing In only 2 weeks, Secret UFO, plane over DC...MORE
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
157 views • 06/06/2023

Bible banned from Utah elementary and middle schools for ‘vulgarity or violence’https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/bible-banned-from-utah-elementary-and-middle-schools-for-vulgarity-or-violence/

Quebec's Fires

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKUkZ2oOFF0

Over 30 children reported missing in Cleveland, OH in just two weeks

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/over-30-children-reported-missing-in-cleveland-oh-in-just-two-weeks-police-chief-says-theyve-never-seen-anything-like-it/

China Is Digging A 10,000-Meter Hole Into The Earth

https://www.iflscience.com/china-is-digging-a-10000-meter-hole-into-the-earth-to-reach-the-cretaceous-system-69175

secret program to rebuild crashed UFOs’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/whistleblowers-come-forward-claiming-they-worked-on-secret-program-to-rebuild-crashed-ufos/

Mysterious, Morse code-like ‘structures’ at center of Milky Way leave astronomers “stunned”

Unresponsive plane over DC causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia

Toddler in North Korea ‘sentenced to life in prison after parents caught with Bible’

Indian girl stabbed to death on camera while people just walked on by

Facebook and Instagram will end news posts if California bill becomes law

Michael W. Smith endorses heretical “Passion Translation” version of the Bible

(WATCH) Why is there a Pride Flag on the Set of ‘The Chosen’?

(WATCH) Chosen Director Dallas Jenkins responds to “Pride Flag” backlash

British Glamour magazine features pregnant transgender who is the author of children’s book about ‘The Miracle of Male Birth’

36 year-old woman marries virtual husband who is powered by artificial intelligence

Dance club “Heav3n” is a genreless, genderless party for the next generation of club kids

