© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Ukrainian prisoner of war talks about heavy losses and forced mobilization in the country.
In some villages there are only disabled and elderly people left, says Ukrainian POW Mikhail Tsypin. Because of the lack of personnel, the AFU leaders send the forcibly mobilized men to the line of contact, where untrained soldiers often surrender on day one.