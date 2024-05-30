BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zoom court judge stops lawlessness in america
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
90 views • 11 months ago

Here is an example of the Lawlessness in america, and 'the desolate VOID' of common sense and reason, in americans right now. This is the result of americans being fed the lie that they are entitled to engage in lawless behaviour without consequence, under the biden administration. The defendant in the video, is actually "a VICTIM" of the propaganda campaign of the biden administration - that HAMMERED into "americans of color", that the legal system would simply "LOOK the other way", in response to their transgressions. Apparently, "a judge of COLOR"... listening to 'common sense and REASON'!... with 'a good sense of HUMOR'!... disagrees.

Ann Arbor Michigan Zoom Court.

https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

godtestimonyjudgeapocalypsewitnesscourtroomlawlessnesszoomrevelationschapter 11the two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnesses
