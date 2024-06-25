© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ten Great Evils are unemployment, debt, poverty, inflation, pollution, waste, taxation, homelessness, war, and injustice. They are all costs of the state, and all can be eliminated easily, if you follow Scripture and separate from the state. So long as the church remains a handmaiden of the state, these evils must impact the church as they impact all those under the state.