MY PRECIOUS BRIDE: THE 144,000 -REPOST (audio fixed)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This original video was published on this channel on March 31/2023. However, due to its faulty audio, I am re-doing it for those of you who may have missed it. Thank you for your patience.
Link to THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I&t=6s
Link to WHO ARE MY WITNESSES? -PART 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=58s
Link to WHO ARE MY WITNESSES? -PART 2, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUhcAZbyXVE&t=22s
Link to WHO ARE MY WITNESSES? -PART 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxPUJaEUUws&t=204s
Link to written transcript, https://444prophecynews.com/my-precious-bride-the-144000-my-hiding-place/.
Psa.18
Psa.144
SoS 5:2-7
Isa.13:3
Isa.54
Isa.61
Isa.66:7-8
Ezek.1
Ezek.10
Ezek.37
Dan.7:18
Dan.11:32
Zec.4
Mal.4:5-6
Matt.17:1-13
John 2:1-11
John 3:31
John 5:21, 28-29
John 7:5, 15-18
John 10:27-30
John 15:10, 13-16, 18-20, 27
John 16:2-4, 20-24
John 17:13-19
Rom.8:18-23, 31-39
Eph.1
1 Pet.1:1-9
Rev.11
Rev.12:5, 11