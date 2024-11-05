WEF Orders Slaughter of Pets Owned by Citizens With Low Social Credit Scores

The WEF has urged world governments to begin euthanizing pets owned by citizens with low social credit scores, all under the guise of fighting climate change.

The official reason? To reduce the so-called “carbon pawprint” as cities move toward tightly controlled 15-minute living zones where no pets will be allowed.

Millions of people around reacted with horror last week at the state-sponsored euthanazia of Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon. But there's more to this story. According to a whistleblower inside the WEF, this agenda goes far deeper than environmental goals. The real purpose is not about climate at all - it’s a calculated step in a conspiracy to strip humanity of anything that brings joy, companionship, or comfort.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/