InfoWars - Sunday Live - Alex Jones Interviews Elon Musk For 2+ Hours Live — Learn What Comes Next! - 12-10-2023

Alex Jones breaks down his wide-ranging interview on X Spaces with Elon Musk since he was reinstated today, which included other discussions with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Vivek Ramaswamy, Andrew Tate, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Patrick Bet-David and more! Tune in to learn what comes next as the information war turns up into a whole new level!
