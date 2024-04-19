ALL-AMERICAN FOOTBALL PLAYER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bootcamp
Apr 19, 2024
Greg Gattuso @CoachGGattuso "Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8."
https://twitter.com/CoachGGattuso/status/1780689521405022577
1:07 PM · Apr 17, 2024
###
"What vaccines and documentation are required to attend UAlbany? UAlbany students must fulfill all the following immunization and health requirements before they can register for classes."
"COVID-19 Vaccine
All students are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a University-approved COVID-19 vaccination exemption (medical, religious or fully remote).
For detailed instructions on submitting proof of full vaccination or to request an exemption, please visit the University’s COVID-19 website. "
https://web.archive.org/web/20220902135733/https://www.albany.edu/health-well-being/immunization-health-requirements
###
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - This Train
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=jOrhjgt-_Qc
###
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND SHARING MY VIDEOS
###
DOWNLOAD:
https://zn21g5kls-n995.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/kBgXTS4mSqZe.mp4
DOWNLOAD:
https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/HcR3pLdZtqqE/kBgXTS4mSqZe_640x360.jpg
DOWNLOAD:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/65RYACCEY4#THxyUp05k1oK
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kBgXTS4mSqZe/