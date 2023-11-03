Entrepreneur Podcast | Life Is Not a Dress Rehearsal | "Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart." - Steve JobsLearn More About How Clay Clark Helped to Grow TipTopK9.com (The TipTopK9.com Success Story Is Listed Below):

Read the Original Full Story HERE:

https://www.justtulsa.com/business-coach-tulsa-thrivetime/4/





In this next session, I got to sit in while Clay met with a client who specializes in custom vehicle wrapping (like a vinyl wrap that gets put on over the paint on your car, ya know?)

This was another name that I was familiar with, so it was pretty cool to meet the man in charge.

This meeting was heavily themed around tracking results for some different keywords that the Thrivetime business coaching program was helping this client to rank for.

Like the others, this meeting ended up with some performance tweaks to be made to the client’s website that will nearly guarantee the client’s business to show up higher for the keywords that he wants to show up for in Google.





Ryan Wimpey of www.TipTopK9.com Shares What He Learned At Clay Clark’s Thrivetime Show Conference

Ryan Wimpey of www.TipTopK9.com Shares How Clay Clark Helped Him to Grow His Business During





Ryan & Rachel Wimpey of www.TipTopK9.com Share How Clay Clark Helped Them to Change Their Life





Embed the following video - Entrepreneur Podcast | Clay Clark Success Story | "We have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in only a year. In Oct of 2016 we grossed $13K for the whole month, right now, it’s 2018, the month of Oct, it’s the 22nd, we’ve grossed $50K." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3tatty-entrepreneur-podcast-clay-clark-success-story-.html





The Tip Top K9 Dog Training Interview & TipTopK9.com Growth Story

At the conclusion of the aforementioned meeting, we step out of The Box That Rocks and Clay begins and starts his next meeting. Between the meetings, we get a brief chance to discuss the prior meeting’s action points and the “how’s” and “why’s” of how those apply to growing a business into the best version of itself.





At this point, a couple in yellow shirts come in. They’re from a company that has gone through a tremendous amount of growth since starting to work with Clay and the crew: Tip Top K9.

Clay offered to let me bounce a few questions off of them after the meeting. Once they finished up, Tip Top K9 founder Ryan Wimpey came over to where I was waiting so I recorded a few questions that I asked him.





I’m going to transcribe this conversation to text, so I’ll keep it fairly abbreviated for the sake of our collective sanities.





Tyler (Just Tulsa): So, the first time I had ever heard of Tip Top K9 was back around September in one of the Thrivetime business conferences. How long have you all been working with the Thrivetime business coaching program?





Ryan Wimpey of TipTopK9.com Dog Training: We’ve been working with them for 14 months or so now… Just a little bit over a year.





Tyler: And how did you all get hooked up with them?





Embed the following video - Entrepreneur Podcast | Clay Clark Success Story | "We have gone from 1 location to 10 locations in only a year. In Oct of 2016 we grossed $13K for the whole month, right now, it’s 2018, the month of Oct, it’s the 22nd, we’ve grossed $50K." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v3tatty-entrepreneur-podcast-clay-clark-success-story-.html





Ryan Wimpey of TipTopK9.com Dog Training: I heard about the Thrivetime business coaching program when I heard Clay on a podcast called the Profit First Podcast. I was like, “Aw, this is good!”, then I was like “Wait, this guy is from Tulsa?”







